Nigeria retains 40th spot in latest FIFA world ranking

Nigeria had dropped from 39th to 40th in the previous FIFA world ranking published on 21 September despite recording a 6-0 win against São Tomé and Principe in their final 2023 AFCON qualifier.

The other teams in the Super Eagles World Cup qualifying group, South Africa dropped from 63 to 64 and Zimbabwe retained the 125th position. Meanwhile, there are no changes in the top ten, which is made up solely of European and South American teams.The Three Lions of England are in fourth spot and Belgium complete the top five.

Manchester United on Thursday reported a Premier League record revenue figure of £648.4 million ($784 million) for the year ending June 30. Swiss prosecutors announced Thursday they have dropped their three-year criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino over suspected collusion with officials concerning the corruption scandal that engulfed world football's governing body. headtopics.com

Organisers of the yearly Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays have said that their fundamental objective is the development of outstanding secondary school athletes from the inter-collegiate track and field competition to become top stars for the nation.

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

FIFA Ranking: Eagles stay 40th despite first friendly match victory in five yearsThe Super Eagles did not improve their ranking from 40th place and remain sixth-best in Africa even after friendly match victory. Read more ⮕

Super Eagles Begin World Cup Qualifiers Against Lesotho, Zimbabwe In NovemberAccording to CAF, winners of each Group will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Read more ⮕

UI to honour former FIFA/CAF Instructor, AsagbaThe Nation Newspaper UI to honour former FIFA/CAF Instructor, Asagba Read more ⮕

2026 FIFA WCQ: Super Eagles to host Lesotho Nov. 17The Nation Newspaper 2026 FIFA WCQ: Super Eagles to host Lesotho Nov. 17 Read more ⮕

Swiss prosecutors drop criminal proceedings against FIFA chief Gianni InfantinoSwiss prosecutors announced Thursday they have dropped their three-year criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino over suspected collusion with officials concerning the corruption scandal that engulfed world football's governing body. Read more ⮕

Nigeria ranks 16th world’s worst country to live for womenThe report also attributed the decline in women’s representation in the National Assembly to the growing political violence against women in Nigeria. Read more ⮕