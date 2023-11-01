Nigeria: Restructure or reconfigure (10), By Afe Babalola

This provision should be amended. It is not in dispute that recent elections at the State and Federal levels generated immense interest and palpable tension in the Country and consumed unimaginable amount of Naira and Dollar. Many Governors right from the date of their swearing-in began planning for their re-election.

Principle 4: Streamlined qualification and remuneration for political office holders: Transformational leaders are competent, qualified and possess the greatest sense of humility, responsibility and absolute commitment to service. Nigeria deserves the best and brightest minds in positions of leadership. Leadership is not a place of retirement for men and women of yesterday to retire. Rather it requires full energy, dedication and passion by active men and women with alert mind and sound health.

A party’s ideology is like its identity, it defines what the party stands for, including its past, present and in the future plans, the type of members it attracts, its approach to governance and its plans for the electorate irrespective of who is in power. Clear and homogenous party ideology provides continuity in governance as whoever is elected from that party will be pursuing the same programs and ideologies that the party stands for.

Similarly, in the US, it will be unprecedented to see a Democrat publicly announce a switch to the Republican Party, and then after a short stint attempt to relocate back to the Democratic party. The distinction in the publicly accessible ideologies of the respective parties mean that you can in most cases only belong to one depending on your view of how governance should be structured. The electorate view you as untrustworthy if you attempt to jump from one party to the other.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Olanipekun, Afe Babalola, others inducted into Ekiti Elders Hall of FameIn acknowledgement of the professional achievements and philanthropic gestures of some eminent figures in Ekiti State, the Ekiti Council of Elders on Monday inducted a legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, and 4 others into the Ekiti Elders Hall of Fame.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu celebrates Afe Babalola at 92The Nation Newspaper Tinubu celebrates Afe Babalola at 92

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Tinubu celebrates Afe Babalola at 92President Tinubu noted with deep appreciation, the large-heartedness of Mr Babalola as he provides opportunities for many to find and...

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: President celebrates Afe Babalola at 92The Nation Newspaper President celebrates Afe Babalola at 92

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The struggle continues for the deepening of Nigerian democracy, By Atiku AbubakarPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕