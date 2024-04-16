Nigeria Requires Oil Producers to Sell Crude to Domestic Refineries

The Nigeria n Upstream Regulatory Commission has issued new rules requiring oil producers to sell crude to domestic refineries before attending to foreign demands.given its enforcement committee 48 hours to produce a template for the implementation of domestic crude oil supply obligation in Nigeria .

According to the regulations, payments for crude to domestic refiners can be made in dollars, naira or both.

Nigeria Oil Producers Domestic Refineries Crude Supply Regulations

