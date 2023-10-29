Nigeria Reiterates Call For A Humanitarian Truce In Israel– Gaza Conflict

The Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar said, the situation in Gaza is dire and requires immediate attention as a result of the recent uptick in violence.

Tuggar in a statement in Abuja on Saturday also said, women, children, and other vulnerable groups are among innocent civilians that have suffered greatly as a result of the indiscriminate violence and are currently bearing the consequences.

He insisted that the parties in the conflict must uphold the fundamental values of human rights and international humanitarian law, which places premium on ensuring civilians’ safety and well-being even in times of conflict.“The Federal Government of Nigeria is calling on the Israeli Government to grant humanitarian access to the millions of people that have been displaced since the crisis broke. headtopics.com

“Both parties are urged to exercise utmost restraint and prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians. Indiscriminate attacks that result in civilian casualties must be avoided at all costs. “The prayer of the Nigerian nation is with those who have lost their lives in the conflict and families that have suffered human and material losses, and also those that are currently recuperating from injuries.

“Finally, the Federal Government of Nigeria is reiterating its call once again for a quick deescalation of hostilities by both sides and a return to the negotiating table to continue the search for peaceful resolutions and the implementation of the two-state solution as a permanent settlement of the inter-generational cycle of violence,” he added.1,400 people killed in Israel and 7,500 in Gaza since the Hamas attacks of October 7. headtopics.com

Israel-Gaza War: Nigeria, others vote in favour of immediate ceasefireThousands of civilians have been killed in Israel and Gaza, with the latter recording more casualties as a result of relentless bombardments from Israel. Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

FG Reiterates Commitment To Improving Data Protection, PrivacyThe federal government has reiterated its commitment to take proactive measures to safeguard personal information and ensure compliance with global data Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

‘Many More To Die’ From Gaza Siege, UN Warns On Day 21 Of WarBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕