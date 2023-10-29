Nigeria ready to welcome its citizens stranded in Germany

Fielding questions from a German journalist at the joint press briefing with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is on a two-day visit to Nigeria, he said Nigeria is ready to enter into a partnership that encourages legal migration to Germany.

When asked if he would be making any demands from Germany concerning the stranded Nigerians, Mr Tinubu said, “I am not making any demands. If they are Nigerian citizens, they are Nigerians, and they are welcome back home.”

The Nigerian leader said his administration would partner with Germany to ensure “regular migration and deepen the relationship in that area.” He noted that the partnership with Germany would improve the migration situation so other young and vibrant Nigerians could travel via the appropriate route. headtopics.com

The German Chancellor’s visit comes at a time when he faces immense pressure at home concerning migration to Germany.The visit to Nigeria is Mr Scholz’s third trip to Africa since he took office in 2021. Nigeria is Germany’s second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

