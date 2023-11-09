Nigeria ranks third in number of delegates at climate change conference

Out of the total 1,411 Nigerian delegates, 821 have the “Overflow” badges, while 590 were approved to carry the “Party” badge. The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening amidst concerns by Nigerians about the large number of the country’s delegates at the climate change conference in Dubai. A review of the published list ranked Nigeria joint third behind the UAE and Brazil among all the countries present at COP28.

Nigeria's Large Delegation to Climate Change Conference Sparks OutrageNigeria's large delegation to the ongoing climate change conference in Dubai has continued to elicit condemnation by citizens who had been asked by President Bola Tinubu to endure the rise in the price of goods and services caused by government policies. Many Nigerians, on Saturday and Sunday, took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter) to vent their outrage after the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) published a provisional list of accredited delegates at the ongoing 28th meeting of the UN Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai., Nigeria and China have 1,411 delegates each with badges accredited to attend this year's summit in Dubai. A review of the published list ranked Nigeria joint-third behind the UAE and Brazil among all the countries present at COP28. Out of the total 1,411 Nigerian delegates, 821 have the 'Overflow' badges, while 590 were approved to carry the 'Party' badge

Nigerian Journalist Selected to Cover International Conference on Public Health in AfricaA Nigerian journalist, Nike Adebowale-Tambe, has been chosen along with 39 other journalists to cover the 3rd International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Lusaka, Zambia. Mrs Tambe will also participate in a six-month fellowship programme as part of the selection.

Low Voter Turnout in Nigerian States Reflects Lack of Confidence in Electoral SystemMany Nigerians have little interest or confidence in the electoral system as indicated by the low voter turnout in three states. A student, Ebelechukwu Tamar, expresses her loss of faith in the system and considers voting a waste of time. The election result shows Governor Douye Diri of the PDP winning a second term in office.

Nigerian Labour Congress Shuts Down National Assembly in ProtestThe Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) shut down the National Assembly in Abuja, following a nationwide industrial action against the attack on its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero. The strike recorded mixed compliance across the states, with some states fully shut down and others partially complying. The two unions in public universities also disagreed over the strike.

UBN to Delist Shares from Nigerian Stock MarketUBN, one of the oldest listed companies on the Nigerian Exchange, is finalising arrangements to delist its shares from the stock market, reducing the market's capitalisation by N224.23 billion.

Oando secures $800 million loan agreement for acquisition of Nigerian Agip Oil CompanyOando has secured a $800 million loan agreement with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to facilitate the indigenous energy group’s acquisition of the entire share capital of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC). The loan agreement was signed at the on-going Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023) in Cairo, Egypt.

