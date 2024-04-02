Nigeria Raises Natural Gas Price for Power Generation Companies

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has announced that the new price of natural gas for power generation companies is now $2.42 per metric million British thermal units (MMBTU).

This is a raise from the previous rate of $2.18 MMBTU. The agency also increased the cost of commercial gas to $2.92 MMBTU from $2.5 MMBTU. The adjustment is aimed at attracting investment and achieving a stable electricity supply.

