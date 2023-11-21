Nigeria President Highlights Investment Opportunities at G20 Conference

The country, he said, is not only blessed with natural resources, but also highly educated, skilled, and naturally industrious people. Assuring investors that the country is ripe for new investments, he said Nigeria now possesses all the ingredients for the making of a modern economy. These, he said, include an educationally equipped population, a huge market and an administration with the political will.

President Tinubu spoke in Berlin, Germany, at a panel discussion titled “Fostering local value chains and investments in Africa – The role of the German private sector.” It was during the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The President said: “We are dogged in our pursuit of natural gas development today, in tandem with hydrogen production for tomorrow. The world knows Nigeria as a leader in the energy sector. “Our vast gas deposits and business-friendly environment make us an attractive investment destination. But we are going a step further no





