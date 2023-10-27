Nigeria positioned to lead Africa in agribusiness, Shettima tells investors

According to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, senior special assistant to the president on media and communications, on Wednesday, Shetimma spoke at the African Development Bank’s World Food Prize-facilitated Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue.,’ is a gathering of individuals from more than 65 countries fully prepared to address cutting-edge issues related to global food security and nutrition.
Speaking at the event, the vice-president urged foreign investors to invest in the nation’s agricultural sector, adding that the country is ready for agribusiness.The vice-president said owing to the country’s “70 million hectares of under-utilised arable land which is 75 percent of the country’s total land mass, Nigeria is positioned as the best place for such investment”.
Shettima said under President Bola Tinubu’s watch, Nigeria has since demonstrated that “the agrifood sector is a top priority”.“substantial opportunities in Nigeria for local and foreign investors to boost agricultural productivity”.“Our primary objective is to empower our farmers and attract investors. We are increasing primary production to harness the economic potential of agro-processing and industrialisation,” Shettimma said. headtopics.com
“Allow me to share that Nigeria understands the essence of partnerships in sustaining the dreams and promises that have brought us together today,” he said.“This is why we are already collaborating with institutions such as the African Development Bank, the World Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Islamic Development Bank, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to achieve food and nutrition security in Nigeria and beyond.
“With the invaluable support of our partners, we are exploring innovative strategies to transform this quest for food security into a thriving enterprise.”Shettima also said while much of the demand for agribusiness products was satisfied through imports, the Tinubu administration is dedicated to reversing Nigeria’s over-reliance on importation. headtopics.com