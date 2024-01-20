Nigeria Police Force Fined N50 Million for Violating Human Rights

Justice Modupe Osho Adebiyi of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fined the Nigeria Police Force N50 million for violating the fundamental human rights of Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola. The son of a former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim, is also affected by the fine. The defendants are ordered to issue a public apology in two national newspapers.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited Celebrates 10th AnniversarySaturday, October 21, 2023, marked the 10th anniversary of the incorporation of Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited. It started operating as a Pension Fund Administrator a year later, becoming the 21st PFA in the country's Contributory Pension Scheme. The aim was to have a PFA solely responsible for the pension assets of all police personnel in Nigeria. Over the past 10 years, the NPF Pensions Limited has achieved remarkable success, significantly improving the welfare of Nigerian policemen.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigerian Police Announces Schedule for Physical Screening of Recruitment ApplicantsThe Nigerian Police has released the schedule for the physical screening of applicants for recruitment into the Force. Applicants are directed to log on to a specific website to get their scheduled date and time for the screening. The Police Service Commission has also disowned a video requesting payment for the screening and emphasized that employment into the police is free of charge.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Burna Boy Declares Himself as a Singular Force in AfrobeatsAfrobeats superstar Burna Boy confidently declares himself as a singular force in the music genre, dismissing the concept of the 'big 3' that includes Wizkid, Davido, and himself.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Lagos State Task Force Impounds 174 Motorcycles in Operation Against Commercial MotorcyclistsThe Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences has impounded 174 motorcycles in a renewed operation against recalcitrant commercial motorcyclists across the state. The agency vowed to bring operations of the motorcyclists, popularly known as okada, to an end, even as it carried out a weeklong raid.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Joint Task Force Established to Tackle Insecurity in Federal Capital TerritoryThe Federal Capital Territory security council has announced the establishment of a Joint Task Force to address issues of armed robbery, kidnapping, and other crimes in the FCT. The task force comprises all security agencies and aims to enhance security in the region.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Police Kill Three Gunmen Suspected of Murdering Officers in Anambra StateThe police in Anambra State have killed three gunmen suspected of murdering two officers escorting an Anambra-born politician. The Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, provided an update on the incident and stated that the police are on a manhunt for the remaining members of the gang. Two police personnel were injured during the operation but have since been treated and discharged. Additionally, a 51-year-old man who was abducted by the hoodlums was rescued.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »