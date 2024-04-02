Nigeria Police Force Condemns Jungle Justice

In a statement on Monday, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, said jungle justice affects the effective administration of justice. Civilians and local vigilante groups understand the brutality of taking the law into their own hands and its attendant consequences. Adejobi added that jungle justice has been “condemned for many obvious reasons, particularly as a parasitic hindrance to strengthening the criminal justice system”.

“The Nigeria Police Force has condemned the act of jungle justice and urged the public to desist from taking the laws into their own hands by way of using jungle justice, mob actions, and other forms of extrajudicial killings as a way of bringing justice to criminals,” the statement reads. “Jungle justice is a criminal act and grave violation of human rights that threatens the fabric of a civilized society, perpetuating a cycle of violence, prejudice, and lawlessness

