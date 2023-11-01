Nigeria Police Academy urges applicants to visit website for screening notification

'In order to leave no stone unturned, all eligible candidates who are concerned about not receiving SMS notifications are strongly encouraged to visit our website to print out their invitation slips, which will include all necessary details regarding the screening date, time, and location.' The statement said 'Applicants are encouraged to take advantage of this by visiting our official website without delay.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Ohanaeze decries lack of interest of South-east youths in police recruitmentPolice recruitment is currently going on across Nigeria.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Police Council confirms Egbetokun substantive IGPThe National Police Service Council has confirmed the former acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as the substantive IGP and Head of the Nigeria Police Force.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Abia govt urges youths to join Nigeria Police, participate in recruitment exerciseThe low number of applications into the Nigerian Police Force, by Abia youths has been described as a big concern, by the Abia State government. The government has now urged youths in the state to join the Police and other security agencies.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕