Nigeria Partners with EU to Reduce Environmental Waste and Phase Out Ozone-Depleting Substances

The federal government has partnered with the European Union (EU) to reduce environmental waste in Nigeria . The country generates about 32 million tons of solid waste annually, presenting circular economy business opportunities across the waste management value chain. The government aims to create jobs and generate wealth through this initiative.
Additionally, the government has reached stage three in its plans to phase out ozone-depleting substances, which will not only benefit the environment but also generate foreign exchange and savings from local production. The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) is also committed to eliminating lead from paint products in the country
