Nigeria Partners with EU to Reduce Environmental Waste and Phase Out Ozone-Depleting Substances

The federal government has partnered with the European Union (EU) to reduce environmental waste in Nigeria . The country generates about 32 million tons of solid waste annually, presenting circular economy business opportunities across the waste management value chain. The government aims to create jobs and generate wealth through this initiative.

Additionally, the government has reached stage three in its plans to phase out ozone-depleting substances, which will not only benefit the environment but also generate foreign exchange and savings from local production. The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) is also committed to eliminating lead from paint products in the country

Nigeria European Union Environmental Waste Circular Economy Job Creation Wealth Generation Ozone-Depleting Substances National Environmental Standards And Regulations Lead Elimination Paint Products

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EU, FG collaborate to reduce environmental wasteThe Nation Newspaper EU, FG collaborate to reduce environmental waste

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

UNDP Pledges Support For Nigeria’s Environmental RoadmapThis was said during a visit to the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, in his office by the new Resident Representative of the UNDP.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

FG, EU partner to cut environmental waste in NigeriaNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Nigeria partners Belgian company on biotechnologyThe minister said the partnership seeks to develop new biotech capabilities and provide universal health coverage in Nigeria.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Samsung Partners with NHDAL on Consumer Electronics Assembly Plant in NigeriaThe partnership between Samsung and NHDAL, sealed at a ceremony in Lagos, will increase accessibility for Samsung televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners through a reduction in cost per unit and increased distribution channels.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

WHO partners with Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria to establish globally standardised Primary Healthcare CentresThe World Health Organisation (WHO) has signed a partnership agreement with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) for the establishment of globally standardised Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across Nigeria’s 774 local councils under the “Adopt-A-Healthcare Facility Programme (ADHFP).

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »