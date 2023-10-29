Nigeria needs your expertise, wealth of experience – Defence minister, Matawalle to retired military officers

Christopher Musa, organised by members of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 38 Regular Course Welfare Association on Saturday in Abuja. He said the experience garnered over the years as military officers would remain relevant even as they embarked on another phase of life. He added that the nation needed them as professionals and experts to bring to bear their expertise and experience in proffering solution to the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country.

“I encourage you to, from time to time, critically brainstorm on the challenges confronting the country with a view to providing workable solution. “I want to assure you that the Ministry of Defence is ever ready to receive you as group of expert thinkers to dialogue on issues of defence and security concerns in our country.

