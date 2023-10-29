Nigeria needs your expertise, experience, defence minister tells retired officers

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says Nigeria still needs the expertise and wealth of experience of the retired military officers in confronting the security challenges facing the country.

The former Zamfara State governor said it is expected that they now have a special time to recollect and bring forward ideas to address the problems without any hindrance. “In view of the immense training and experience of these eminent gentlemen and highly exposed security professionals, we will ensure that your time in retirement is pleasant and we will continue to take your welfare as a priority at the Ministry of Defence,” he said.

The CDS said their training, intelligence sharing and military cooperation had played a key role in enhancing the capabilities of the Nigerian military and strengthening the nation’s defence. “I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Nigerian people for their unwavering support and trust in our armed forces. headtopics.com

The President of RC38 Welfare Association, Solomon Uduonwa, said the event was organised to celebrate their journey in the military, which began on 21 September 1986. “He dazzled a lot of us with his sportsman capabilities. He was a very prolific striker in football. He was also a basketball player. He played volleyball and somebody said he also played hockey.

