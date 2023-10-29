Nigeria needs your expertise, Defence minister to retired officers

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says Nigeria still needs the expertise and wealth of experience of the retired military officers in confronting the security challenges of the nation.

He added that the nation needed them as professionals and experts to bring to bear their expertise and experience in proffering solution to the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country. “I want to assure you that the Ministry of Defence is ever ready to receive you as group of expert thinkers to dialogue on issues of defence and security concerns in our country.

He commended the association for honouring their member who was appointed as defence chief and their continuous efforts towards the welfare of the members and the society at large. He said the collaboration with mation’s allies had become vital in addressing the complex challenges that it currently faced. headtopics.com

“The commitment and dedication of our armed forces, coupled with support of Nigerian people, have been instrumental in ensuring that our nation remains strong and secure. The CDS said the effort of the 38RC Welfare Association had remained committed to the welfare and well-being of the society, adding that such initiatives had remained vital in fostering a strong bond between the military and civilian communities.

According to him, that journey has seen erstwhile cadets transform into accomplished generals, captains of industry, top politicians and prominent traditional rulers. “General Musa is someone we have come to share very strong bonds of friendship over the last 37 years. headtopics.com

