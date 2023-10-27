Nigeria needs additional gas, generation, distribution, transmission infrastructure

Adelabu disclosed this while speaking at the 2nd Domestic Gas and Gas Infrastructure Summit 2023, held in Abuja, organized by the Abuja Chamber for Commerce and Industry (ACCI). Adelabu said Nigeria, despite being a major global producer of gas and a nation endowed with one of the largest gas reserves in the world, has struggled to deliver sufficient gas to the domestic market amid growing demand.

'With increasing population growth, Nigeria will need substantial additional gas, generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure to meet its electricity demands, and it is believed that the much-needed capacity in generation will come from gas to power and renewable energy,' he said. Nigeria has over 12,522 Megawatt of electric power capacity from existing plants; however, it can only dispatch around 4,000 MW.

