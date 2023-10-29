Nigeria misses out again, By Patrick Omorodion

The Confederation of African Football, CAF’s club flagship competition, the Champions League was founded in 1964 but it took 39 years before a Nigerian league champion, Enyimba of Aba could etch their name on the trophy.

The host had the luxury of being granted an early penalty by the Seychelles referee, Eddy Maillet which Hosny Abd Rabo converted effortlessly in the 27th minute. That however, was all they got as the game ended 1-0 and Enyimba were crowned champions for the first time on a 2-1 aggregate. Before then teams from that part of the continent had given Nigerian clubs nightmares in the competition.

TP Mazembe were the first side to perform the feat in 1967 and 1968. After Enyimba equalled their record, the DR Congo club did it again in 2009 and in 2010. It was a surprise that Enyimba performed the fest before any north African team which were tormentors-in-chief of Nigerian clubs in the 1980s. And till date, the only north African side who have joined the back to back winners are Al Ahly of Egypt who have gone ahead to become the most successful club side in Africa with 11 titles. headtopics.com

Unfortunately he ran the club through a sole administrator in the name of Chairman and so professionalism was downplayed as long as the ego of the governor was massaged. Rather than build on the success of the Champions League, as is with every business run by government, personal interest began to overshadow the essence of the club’s existence.

Enyimba joined seven other teams namely reigning champions Al Ahly of Egypt, Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca, Tunisia’s Espérance, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, Tanzania’s Simba FC, DR Congo’s TP Mazembe and Angola’s Petro Atlético. With eight participants, the competition automatically began from the quarter-finals and the Nigerian champions were drawn against Wydad Casablanca, they too former Champions League kings. headtopics.com

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

‘They are all ethnic leaders’ – Amaechi knocks Nigerian politiciansFormer Governor of River State, Chibuike Amaechi, has said that the political class now rides on the strength of ethnicity to achieve their aim of winning political offices. The former minister of transport said the country is still in search of national leaders. Read more ⮕

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Friday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. Justice A. O. Onovo of the Enugu State High Court, Thursday, declared the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra by the South-East Governors’ Forum as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void. Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Another Nigerian sprinter banned for dopingThe AIU said that Nwokocha had admitted to the doping violation and had accepted the sanction of a three-year ban. Read more ⮕

Nigerian students, others for Ottawa varsity scholarshipUniversity of Ottawa, a North American institution has introduced a four-year renewable scholarship for Nigerian and other African students Read more ⮕

Grace Taiga, Nigerian official at the centre of P&ID scandal, is deadNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕