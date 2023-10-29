Nigeria misses out again, By Patrick Omorodion

The Confederation of African Football, CAF’s club flagship competition, the Champions League was founded in 1964 but it took 39 years before a Nigerian league champion, Enyimba of Aba could etch their name on the trophy.
The host had the luxury of being granted an early penalty by the Seychelles referee, Eddy Maillet which Hosny Abd Rabo converted effortlessly in the 27th minute. That however, was all they got as the game ended 1-0 and Enyimba were crowned champions for the first time on a 2-1 aggregate. Before then teams from that part of the continent had given Nigerian clubs nightmares in the competition.
TP Mazembe were the first side to perform the feat in 1967 and 1968. After Enyimba equalled their record, the DR Congo club did it again in 2009 and in 2010. It was a surprise that Enyimba performed the fest before any north African team which were tormentors-in-chief of Nigerian clubs in the 1980s. And till date, the only north African side who have joined the back to back winners are Al Ahly of Egypt who have gone ahead to become the most successful club side in Africa with 11 titles. headtopics.com
Unfortunately he ran the club through a sole administrator in the name of Chairman and so professionalism was downplayed as long as the ego of the governor was massaged. Rather than build on the success of the Champions League, as is with every business run by government, personal interest began to overshadow the essence of the club’s existence.
Enyimba joined seven other teams namely reigning champions Al Ahly of Egypt, Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca, Tunisia’s Espérance, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, Tanzania’s Simba FC, DR Congo’s TP Mazembe and Angola’s Petro Atlético. With eight participants, the competition automatically began from the quarter-finals and the Nigerian champions were drawn against Wydad Casablanca, they too former Champions League kings. headtopics.com