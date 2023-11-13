Nigeria may resort to importing crude oil for refineries, warns NCDMB

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, warns that Nigeria may have to import crude oil for its refineries if production is not increased. He made this statement at the 41st Annual Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists in Lagos. Wabote urges industry stakeholders to take action to reverse Nigeria's low production of crude oil and gas despite having abundant reserves.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.