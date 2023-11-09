Nigeria may resort to importing crude oil for refineries, warns NCDMB

The Executive Secretary NCDMB, Simbi Wabote delivering a goodwill message at the 41st International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) at Eko Hotel, Lagos According to Mr Wabote, “it will be a sad outcome if we stop the importation of refined petroleum products only to replace it with the importation of crude oil for use in our local refineries.
”(NCDMB), Simbi Kesiye Wabote has warned that Nigeria might resort to importing crude oil for its upcoming and existing refineries if concerted efforts are not made to increase the current low production numbers. He gave the warning in his goodwill message at the 41st Annual Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) on Monday in Lagos. He bemoaned Nigeria’s low production of crude oil and gas despite the abundant reserves and challenged members of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) and other industry stakeholders to initiate efforts to reverse the situatio
Nigeria Headlines
