Nigeria Loses Revenue and Generation Potential Due to Gas Flaring

Despite the continuous shortage of gas for electricity generation companies to power their turbines with, Nigeria is still losing massive revenue and generation potential to the persistent gas flaring by oil companies operating in the country. The country has continued to suffer losses from its gas, as companies operating in the country’s petroleum industry flared 241.

1 million standard cubic feet, MSCF, of gas in the first 11 months (January – November) 2023, according to latest data from the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA. Recall that Egbin Power Plant is Nigeria’s largest thermal generating station in Lagos, with an installed capacity of 1,320 MW to the country’s national grid was forced to shut operations following issues around gas supply to the station. It said the shutdown of the station would reduce power generation by 676MW of bulk power generated into the nation’s grid for 72 hour





