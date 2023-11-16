Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress Suspend Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, have suspended the nationwide indefinite strike embarked upon in protest against brutalisation of NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State on November 1, 2023. A source at an emergency joint National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the leaders of the two labour centres in Abuja last night, said the suspension was to pave way for more negotiations on issues that caused the strike.

The source said the strike was suspended because of the intervention of the federal government through the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA. The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, had at an earlier meeting held at Aso Rock, personally apologized on behalf of the government for the attack and brutalisation of NLC President, Joe Ajaero. A source at the meeting said: “He (NSA) also told us that suspects have been arrested and that detailed investigations would be conducte

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress affiliates in Lagos State go on indefinite strikeAffiliates of the Nigeria n Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in Lagos State comply with the directive of the two labour unions to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike due to the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address issues affecting workers.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Nationwide Strike in Nigeria Following Assault on NLC PresidentThe Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has initiated a nationwide strike in response to the assault on its President , Joe Ajaero, by a group of thugs at Owerri airport. This strike is not for workers' welfare but to protect the institutional ego of the NLC and show its strength.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Nigeria Labour Congress Responds to Allegations Made by Presidential AideThe Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has responded to allegations made by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement titled 'Bayo Onanuga's Mischief and the Tragedy of a Nation.' The NLC's response comes after Onanuga, in a statement speaking for the federal government , condemned the union strike, labelling it an 'ego-tripping move' intended to 'blackmail the government.'

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Investigation ordered into assault on Nigeria Labour Congress presidentThe Inspector General of Police has ordered an investigation into the assault on the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, in Owerri. The investigation aims to identify the responsible parties and impose appropriate sanctions. Ajaero, as the representative of all workers, should not be subjected to such ill-treatment. The incident left him with visible injuries. He had been invited to lead a protest against alleged anti-labour policies.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

THECABLENG: House of Representatives to meet with Senate over ongoing strikeThe leadership of the house of representatives has resolved to meet with its counterpart in the senate to engage the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the ongoing nationwide strike. Specifically, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house, and Ben Kalu, his deputy, will meet Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin, deputy senate president, to engage the labour unions for “immediate” suspension of the strike.

Source: thecableng | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Oshiomhole criticizes NLC and TUC for prioritizing partisan issues over workers' welfareThe Nation News paper WednesdayHeadlines November 15, 2023 1. Oshiomhole to Ajaero, Osifo: strike is misplaced priority - 2. Nigeria , others get $50b IDB support - 3. Blue Economy to net $20b yearly, says Oyetola - 4. Stock market to lose N224.2b to Union Bank’s delisting - 5. ValueJets plane slips off taxiway at Port Harcourt Airport -

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »