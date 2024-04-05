Nigeria Increases Electricity Tariff Amid Economic Hardship

On Wednesday, the Nigeria n Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC ) announced that customers who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily will pay N225 per kilowatt (kW) from April 3. This new rate is about triple the current rate of N66 per kilowatt (kW). The increase comes at a time of economic hardship and high inflation in the country, with the inflation rate rising to 31.7 percent in February.
The opposition caucus has criticized the government for approving the tariff hike, stating that it is insensitive and exacerbates economic hardships and inequality
