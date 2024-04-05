Nigeria Increases Electricity Tariff Amid Economic Hardship

On Wednesday, the Nigeria n Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC ) announced that customers who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily will pay N225 per kilowatt (kW) from April 3. This new rate is about triple the current rate of N66 per kilowatt (kW). The increase comes at a time of economic hardship and high inflation in the country, with the inflation rate rising to 31.7 percent in February.

The opposition caucus has criticized the government for approving the tariff hike, stating that it is insensitive and exacerbates economic hardships and inequality

Nigeria Electricity Tariff Economic Hardship Inflation NERC

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREAKING: NERC increases electricity tariff by 240.9%Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

BREAKING: NERC increases electricity tariff by 240.9%Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

FG Increases Electricity Tariff For Band A CustomersThe Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved an increase in the electricity tariff to ₦225 per kilowatt-hour from ₦68. This is a 300 percent hike and takes effect on April 1, 2024.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Electricity tariff hike eminent as FG increases price of gasA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Electricity supply increases by 14.64% in one yearThe Nation Newspaper Electricity supply increases by 14.64% in one year

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission announces new electricity tariffThe Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced that customers who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily will pay N225 per kilowatt (kW), starting from April 3. The Senate committees are studying the development and will make recommendations in plenary when they resume from their break.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »