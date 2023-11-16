Nigeria Holds Largest Natural Gas Reserves in Africa

Natural gas is a naturally occurring fuel that is a mixture of gaseous hydrocarbons and is very efficient for energy-intensive utility. It comparatively emits low levels of carbon dioxide compared to other traditional fossils like Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO), diesel, and coal. The fuel is a hydrocarbon mixture consisting primarily of saturated light paraffins such as methane and ethane, both of which are gaseous under atmospheric conditions.

Natural gas also may contain other hydrocarbons, such as propane, butane, pentane, and hexane. Nigeria as an oil-producing nation has a proven gas reserve of about 209.5 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) which accounts for three per cent of the world’s total natural gas reserves and makes Nigeria the ninth largest holder of natural gas in the world. A statistical review of world energy by BP also shows that as of June 2022, Nigeria holds the largest natural gas reserves on the African continent and was ranked sixth globally among exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 202

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHİPNGA: Rising Gas Prices in Nigeria Lead to Increased Use of Firewood and CharcoalHouseholds in and restaurants in Nigeria are turning to firewood and charcoal after surge in gas prices doubled the price for cooking gas, known as Liquified Petroleum Gas, LPG. Nigeria ’s Liquified Petroleum Gas LPG suppliers and environmentalists are urging authorities for urgent intervention that will held crash the price for consumers to advert surge in air pollution and deforestation.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Nigerian Journalist Selected to Cover International Conference on Public Health in AfricaA Nigeria n journalist, Nike Adebowale-Tambe, has been chosen along with 39 other journalists to cover the 3rd International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Lusaka, Zambia. Mrs Tambe will also participate in a six-month fellowship programme as part of the selection.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Election Rigging in Nigeria: Increasing Judicial InfluenceAccusations of election rigging are not new in Nigeria . The recently concluded off cycle elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi were no different, with the parties in government house remaining in power. Nigeria n elections are increasingly being decided by a small group of people in the judiciary as contestation of election processes and results rise.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Xhaka praises Tella's decision to play for NigeriaFormer Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has praised his Bayer Leverkusen teammate Nathan Tella for his decision to play for Nigeria . Tella got his first call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. Xhaka highlighted Tella's speed and great finishing as his standout qualities.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Challenges in Managing Facilities in NigeriaManaging facilities in Nigeria , like in many other developing countries, comes with its own set of challenges which often stem from a combination of economic, social, and infrastructural factors.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Nigeria Labour Congress Responds to Allegations Made by Presidential AideThe Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has responded to allegations made by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement titled 'Bayo Onanuga's Mischief and the Tragedy of a Nation.' The NLC's response comes after Onanuga, in a statement speaking for the federal government, condemned the union strike, labelling it an 'ego-tripping move' intended to 'blackmail the government.'

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »