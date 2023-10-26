Nigeria has highest number of child brides in West Africa — Bisi Fayemi

She disclosed this at the Women (Wfm 91.7) Conference and Award, VOW2023, with the theme: “Repositioning Women for Greater Impact” on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to her, “Nigeria features poorly on most global indicators measuring Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE). The most recent global gender gap index 2023, ranks Nigeria 130th out of 146 countries. The global gender gap index tracks economic opportunities, education, health, and political leadership.

“If by miracle we manage to meet a few of the targets, we will not meet SDG 5 which aims to achieve gender equality by ending all forms of discrimination, violence and any harmful traditional practices against women and girls, as well as participation in decision making. headtopics.com

“Nigeria is not only one of the countries of the world with the lowest level of women’s representation in elective office but also where very little progress has been made in promoting gender equality”.

“We also need to continue to work together in sisterhood and solidarity across borders, to leverage our experiences, and our lessons should be documented and shared consistently”.

