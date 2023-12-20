Nigeria Fails to Meet Health Sector Funding Commitment

Like his predecessor, President Bola Tinubu has failed to honour Nigeria’s commitment to allocate at least 15% of the annual budget to the health sector. Nigeria has consistently fallen below the 15% benchmark in the last 22 years.





