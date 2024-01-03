Nigeria Faces Economic Challenges Due to Currency Redesign and Uncertainties

Recall that the year started with the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN), on Naira redesign policy and cash withdrawal limit. This created interruptions in economic operations and widespread hardship in the first two months of 2023 (January & February 2023). According to stakeholders, the policy created a liquidity crisis and coupled with the uncertainties surrounding the elections, economic activities were almost grounded to a halt.

In addition to dealing with the effects of the cash crunch and an election with uncertain results, businesses were also attempting to recover from the effects of COVID-19 and adapt to the instability brought on by the Russian-Ukrainian war. Barely a month after the removal of fuel subsidy, the government, in an attempt to switch to a unified, market-reflective foreign exchange (FX) rate, decided to float the naira. Instantly the exchange rate moved from the official rate of N460/$ to ranges of N800 to N1099 and the parallel market went above N1300/$ at some poin





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's Health Sector Faces Crisis Due to Medical Brain DrainThe Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has warned that unless the ongoing trend of medical and dental practitioners leaving the country is reversed, Nigeria will face a major crisis in the health sector. The association expressed concerns over the mass exodus of health workers to developed countries and its negative impact on Nigeria's health system. It called on the government to provide better working conditions and more competitive remuneration to address the brain drain.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Northern Nigeria's Struggle for Economic Development and SecurityThe region has been facing economic challenges and security threats, including Boko Haram insurgency and religious clashes. Lack of visionary leadership is identified as a major issue.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria's Finance and Economy in 2023: Challenges and OpportunitiesAn analysis of Nigeria's finance and economic sector in 2023, focusing on the efforts to overcome challenges and embrace new reforms. The Central Bank of Nigeria's role in navigating the economic landscape is highlighted.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

President Tinubu Faces Supreme Court Case Over Presidency AssumptionPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu is facing another Supreme Court case over accusations of unlawfully assuming the presidency while also battling a legal challenge regarding the 2023 presidential election.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Stagnant Wages and Rising Inflation Threaten President Tinubu's Economic AgendaStagnant wages, rising inflation, and low purchasing power in Nigeria may jeopardize President Bola Tinubu's economic agenda. Nigerians are struggling to meet their basic needs as household spending increases and the quality of living standards declines. The removal of petroleum subsidy and devaluation of the Naira have further worsened the inflation crisis. The government has not increased the minimum wage, causing concerns among labor unions.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

President of the Senate Organizes Lavish Party Despite Economic CrisisThe President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, held a lavish party at a 30,000-seat stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, displaying wastefulness and insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians who are already suffering from dire economic conditions.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »