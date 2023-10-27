Nigeria Emerging Best Investment Hub For Agribusiness

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has wooed foreign investors to invest in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, assuring them that the country is ready for agribusiness.
Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, also referred to as the “Borlaug Dialogue,” is a gathering of individuals from more than 65 countries fully prepared to address cutting-edge issues related to global food security and nutrition.Speaking at this year’s edition of the Dialogue with the theme, “Harnessing Change,” the Vice President told the gathering that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s watch, Nigeria has since demonstrated that the Agrifood sector was a top priority.
He listed the interventions to include the National Agriculture Growth Scheme (NAGS), the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT), the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), the Green Imperative Project (GIP) and the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programmes. headtopics.com
The vice president highlighted critical areas Nigeria was assisting its farmers to increase productivity, including essential infrastructure for industries to increase their capacity. He further stated that, while much of the demand for agribusiness products was satisfied through imports, the Tinubu administration is dedicated to reversing Nigeria’s over-reliance on importation.
He continued: “Because we believe that import rules are a significant factor, we’ve established a policy of zero duties on agricultural machinery and imposed restrictions on certain agricultural commodities to stimulate local production. We are also offering preferential financing and subsidies, exemplified by an agricultural credit guarantee scheme that guarantees up to 75 per cent of loans for agricultural ventures. headtopics.com