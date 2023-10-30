Nigeria electricity market operators begin performance review

Stephen Ogaji, the chairperson of the NESI market participants and stakeholders roundtable (NMPSR) planning committee, in a statement on Sunday, said ten years after the privatisation of the Nigerian power sector, market participants, government agencies and institutions, as well as other key stakeholders will gather at the PTDF auditorium in Abuja to assess the performance of the sector and its challenges, as a step towards charting a pathway for the progression of the power sector.

“Significantly, this 10-year milestone, post-privatisation, in view of the continued challenges of the power sector, presents the perfect opportunity that is not so much a celebration but a sober reflection/retrospection and an audit of how far we have come, how much further we need to go, and what we require for the journey ahead,” Mr Ogaji said.

He added that the conference will also look at the regulatory and policy ecosystem, with a particular emphasis on the Electricity Act, 2023. Consequently, he said while acknowledging the ten-year post-privatization milestone, under the umbrella of NMPSR, the operators and other stakeholders of NESI are also seeking to assess the evolution of the privatisation, assess the areas of constraint, and determine a roadmap that will provide the pathway to the progress that is currently impeded by various factors. headtopics.com

“The roundtable is expected to provide a platform for leading energy professionals and other related experts to discuss and objectively determine a way forward for a privatized NESI, consistent with the aspirations and objectives of NEPP,” he said.

