Nigeria Dominates Africa’s Start- up Investments

Tijani stated these in Abuja on Thursday at the Digital Nigeria International Conference with the theme: “Harnessing Digital Technologies for Job Creation, Inclusive Economic Growth, and Sustainability,” organised by National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

He said technology is constantly evolving and those who take the most out of it are countries that have in place a progressive attitude which prioritises innovation and new ways of doing things. The minister said it was to realise this, that his administration evolved a five strategic pillar agenda which focused on knowledge, policy, infrastructure, innovation, entrepreneurship capital, and trade.“The Nigerian government has always been one that is open to collaboration, but also input from the private sector. There are hardly any policy committees that the government set up today that are not fully formed with the consent or participation of the private sector.

"So let's not leave it to just the government to find innovative ways to lift our economy forward with digital technologies. But let's recognise the fact that our collective responsibility and investment got us to this point

