Nigeria Customs Service pledges to combat border crimes

Muhammad Umar, the area comptroller, made the pledge when he visited community leaders at various border communities in the state this weekend.Mr Umar visited the Jibia-Magama and Jibia-Make borders in Jibia Local Government, the Dankama border in Kaita Local Government and the Birnin Kuka border in Mashi Local Government all in Katsina State.

During the visit, the official had an interactive session with community leaders, chairpersons of the various local government areas, leaders of business associations and traditional title holders.

“Comptroller Umar said members of the border communities in the state have a significant role in helping the NCS and other security agencies in the discharge of their role as regards trade facilitation and national security. headtopics.com

“He explained that trans-border crimes such as arms smuggling, human and drugs trafficking orchestrated by economic saboteurs would be squarely tamed by the Command in order to strengthen national security for improved trade facilitation and economic development.

He reiterated the determination and commitment of the NCS to continue to prioritize community relations across the state’s 12 border communities to re-smoothen the discharge of its constitutional mandates of revenue generation, facilitation of legitimate trade, and suppression of smuggling.Though security agents have made several arrests, trafficking of people remains an activity around the border communities. headtopics.com

Weapons being used by terrorists in the country are also suspected of being smuggled into the country through the porous borders of the state. Katsina State is one of the states most affected by banditry, kidnap for ransom, cattle rustling and other acts of terrorism which are all believed to be propelled by the porous borders with Niger.

