Nigeria Confirms Delivery of Presidential Yacht Ordered Under Previous Administration

Speaking with TheCable on Saturday, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the director of naval information, confirmed that the yacht was “ordered” under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and has since been delivered to Nigeria.The federal government had planned to spend N5 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht in the supplementary budget. The proposed sum was under the capital expenditure of the navy’s budget.

The budgetary allocation to the presidential yacht had elicited outcry from Nigerians, given the prevailing hardship in the country and calls to cut the cost of governance.Asked what will happen to the yacht now that the national assembly has rejected the line item, the naval spokesperson retorted: “Those are issues that are beyond us”. “The crux of the matter is that it was ordered under the previous administration and it was delivered. It was approved but there was no cash backing,” he said. “The navy is not using it at all. It was just delivered. Decisions will have to be taken at all levels. We are just awaiting instructions.”Meanwhile, Yusuf Gagdi, chairman of the house of representatives committee on navy, said the navy will be investigated over the procurement of the yacht without parliamentary approval. Gagdi, who was also the chairman of the committee on navy in the 9th assembly, said he was not aware of the delivery of the yacht to Nigeri

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECABLENG: 'A decision has to be made' -- Navy confirms delivery of presidential yachtNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

PREMIUMTIMESNG: NAFDAC issues warning alert on highly caffeinated energy drinks sold onlinePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Abuja municipal chair begins road construction, assures residents of more democracy dividendsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

NIGERIANEWSDESK: – Navy confirms receipt of controversial presidential yachtThe Nigerian Navy on confirmed the delivery of the controversial N5 billion presidential yacht to the country.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

LEADERSHIPNGA: Tinubu Directs Reactivation Of Presidential Project Delivery TrackerPresident Bola Tinubu has directed the reactivation of the Presidential Delivery Tracker to empower Nigerians to track the implementation of projects across

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Tinubu asks ministers to shun personal ambitions, directs reactivation of project delivery trackerPresident Tinubu, ministers and permanent secretaries sign performance bonds at the end of a three-day cabinet retreat.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »