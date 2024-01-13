Nigeria Centre for Disease Prevention and Control issues advisory on Cerebrospinal Meningitis outbreak

Nigeria Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory on increased risk of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) outbreak in the country. It had alerted state governments and public health authorities to the issue as well as the need to mobilise resources for preparedness and response activities.

The centre has also deployed a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to Jigawa and Bauchi states to investigate reports of rising cases and provide medical and laboratory commodities to aid response. In a public advisory released yesterday in Abuja, NCDC Director General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, who noted that the agency has heightened surveillance to address the rising cases, explained that CSM is an epidemic-prone disease with infections reported all year round in Nigeria. He clarified that the ailment occurs when there is acute inflammation of the covering of the brain and spinal cord





