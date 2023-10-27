Nigeria Can Lead Africa Despite Challenges, Says Ex-President Jonathan

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, Jonathan emphasised the importance of Nigeria’s leadership role on the continent.

He said; “That is what all Africans are saying, I had a program on democracy dialogue and Prof Lumumba spoke there, he emphasized the need for Nigeria to take a lead in Africa.“These are some of the issues I will continue to have conversations with Mr President, including briefing him on all my foreign programmes.

“They are not personal issues, traditionally former Presidents when they go outside the country for continental or regional programs, and even some international, when you come home you brief the president, that is the tradition.“Most times when you see me here, that is what we come to do, to move Nigeria forward and to move ECOWAS forward and to move African continent forward. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan Visits President Tinubu at State House [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Elections are over, Nigeria must move forwardFormer President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigeria must move forward. Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Jonathan visits President Tinubu at Aso RockThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Jonathan visits President Tinubu at Aso Rock Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Peter Obi you will never be president of NigeriaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Nigeria Top Destination For Tech Startup Capital In AfricaThe Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani has said Nigeria is presently a top destination for technology startup capital Read more ⮕

Nigeria Dominates Africa’s Start- up InvestmentsOf about $5 billion invested in technology startups in the continent in 2022, Nigeria took 20 per cent of that total investment. Read more ⮕