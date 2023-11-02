“Nigeria becoming a global powerhouse under Tinubu”

The British envoy made the observation in a goodwill message at the 2023 Cabinet Retreat organised held for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries and top government functionaries. He attributed the feat to the various reforms and multi-sector reorganisations initiated by the Tinubu administration.

Montgomery, who assured Nigeria of the UK’s continued support in the spirit of mutual respect and partnership, acknowledged the daunting economic, security and social challenges confronting Nigeria.The High Commissioner noted that Nigeria is projected to become third largest country in the world by the year 2050.

His words: “Mr. President, I’d like to recognize Nigeria as a growing regional and global powerhouse. You are likely to become the third largest country in the world by 2050. I applaud your plans to stabilise the economy and put it on a higher growth path to prosperity, on which so much else depends.

“The UK stands ready to support in the spirit of mutual respect. The UK stands ready to stand up on our partnerships across a range of areas and I wish you and your government all best wishes and goodwill in your work ahead.

“Nigeria faces big security, economic and social challenges. In a global context, the big challenges are difficult global economy, shifting geopolitical and foreign policy pressures and as I said in public before, I applaud the big and bold economic reforms that you are taking forward.

“I admire your leadership of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS, your strong voice on democracy and your G-20 international engagement, all of which are thrust Nigeria back onto the international stage.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu reforms turning Nigeria to a regional, global powerhouse – British High CommissionerThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu reforms turning Nigeria to a regional, global powerhouse – British High Commissioner

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu promises positive changes for investors in Nigeria’s mining sectorThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu promises positive changes for investors in Nigeria's mining sector

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Tinubu Vows To Achieve Success By All Means Necessary President Bola Tinubu has restated his commitment to leading Nigeria to a brighter future.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Nigeria’s power sector in vicious cycle of underperformance -Tinubu lamentsPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lamented that Nigeria's power sector is in a vicious cycle of underperformance and underinvestment. The President disclosed this Monday at the annual Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry Market Participants and Stakeholder Roundtable in Abuja.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Tinubu reads riot act to operators in Nigeria’s mining sectorPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned private companies and public servants cutting corners in the solid minerals sector to stop or face the wrath of the law. President gave the warning while addressing participants at the 2nd edition of the three-day Africa Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Nigeria’s size unmanageable, Agabkoba tasks Tinubu on way forwardA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕