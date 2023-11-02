“Nigeria becoming a global powerhouse under Tinubu”

The British envoy made the observation in a goodwill message at the 2023 Cabinet Retreat organised held for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries and top government functionaries. He attributed the feat to the various reforms and multi-sector reorganisations initiated by the Tinubu administration.
Montgomery, who assured Nigeria of the UK’s continued support in the spirit of mutual respect and partnership, acknowledged the daunting economic, security and social challenges confronting Nigeria.The High Commissioner noted that Nigeria is projected to become third largest country in the world by the year 2050.
His words: “Mr. President, I’d like to recognize Nigeria as a growing regional and global powerhouse. You are likely to become the third largest country in the world by 2050. I applaud your plans to stabilise the economy and put it on a higher growth path to prosperity, on which so much else depends.
“The UK stands ready to support in the spirit of mutual respect. The UK stands ready to stand up on our partnerships across a range of areas and I wish you and your government all best wishes and goodwill in your work ahead.
“Nigeria faces big security, economic and social challenges. In a global context, the big challenges are difficult global economy, shifting geopolitical and foreign policy pressures and as I said in public before, I applaud the big and bold economic reforms that you are taking forward.
“I admire your leadership of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS, your strong voice on democracy and your G-20 international engagement, all of which are thrust Nigeria back onto the international stage.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕