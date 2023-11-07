Nigeria at Risk of Becoming One of the Most Affected Countries by Climate Change

According to the report, Nigeria is at risk of becoming one of the countries most affected by climate change. The country may lose infrastructure, experience changing coastlines, desertification, water scarcity, erosion, and loss of revenue. This could jeopardize Nigeria's economic development and alter its geographical, social, and political trajectory. The report suggests building a climate-resilient and competitive economy and boosting adaptive capacities of communities.

It also highlights the opportunities for rapid economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction through a just transition. Nigeria's success in the global transition to a low-carbon economy will depend on its willingness to take urgent action and align its national development strategies towards a low-carbon future

