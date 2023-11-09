Nigeria and Somalia Compared in Terms of Female Representation in Parliament

The NILDS DG said that 14 out of the 54 lawmakers in the Somalian Senate are women while in Nigeria, only four are women out of 109.Mr Sulaiman, a professor, made the call while receiving female parliamentarians from Somalia on Monday at the institute’s permanent office in Abuja. Mr Sulaiman said that 14 out of the 54 lawmakers in the Somalian Senate are women while in Nigeria, only four are women out of 109.

According to him, Nigeria and Somalia share a lot of things in common, religious, political structure and so much more. Mr Sulaiman said he was delighted to see women actively involved in governance, especially women of Islamic extraction. “Your appearance here today sends signals to the Nigerian people especially those who believe that in Islam, women are not allowed to participate. “Most Christians do not read the Koran or the Hadith, they judge by what Muslims do, but it is clear to Christians worldwide that Islam accommodates women, and gives room for female children’s education, we have seen that in Somali

