Nigeria and Germany Sign Agreement to Improve Electricity Supply

Nigeria and Germany signed an agreement to expedite the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) for improved electricity supply. The agreement was signed by the Managing Director of FGN Power Company and Siemens Energy's Senior Vice President for Africa. The PPI was the outcome of a visit by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Abuja in 2018. President Bola Tinubu has been advocating for the accelerated realization and expansion of the PPI.





TheNationNews » / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria, The Bahamas to sign visa waiver agreementNigeria and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas are committed to signing a visa waiver agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passport holders of both countries.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Nigeria, France Sign $600m I-DICE Financial AgreementThe I-DICE programme is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in the digital technology and creative industry.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Nigeria govt. to sign direct flight agreement with Algeria“Nigeria has always had a Bilateral Air Service Agreement with Algeria for decades, however, they have not taken advantage, ...”.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria, Algeria sign direct flight agreementThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigeria and Germany Sign MoUs on Gas Supply and Renewable Energy ProjectsPresident Bola Tinubu, who witnessed the signing ceremonies, assured German businesses that with Nigeria’s stable political landscape, foreign investments into the country are secure. The two countries signed the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on the supply of gas from Nigeria to Germany and another for $500 million worth of renewable energy projects in Nigeria.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria and Germany Sign Agreements on Gas Supply and Renewable Energy ProjectsThe economic partnership between Nigeria and Germany expands as agreements are signed on gas supply and renewable energy projects. President Bola Tinubu highlights Nigeria's potential to attract foreign direct investments. Riverside LNG and Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG sign the gas export partnership, while Union Bank of Nigeria and DWS Group cooperate on renewable energy.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »