Nigeria and Cameroon Set for Fiery Clash in African Cup of Nations

Saturday’s encounter, scheduled for the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, promises to be a fiery affair, not just for the high stakes involved but also for the deep-seated rivalry that exists between these two African football giants. Both teams come into the match with contrasting fortunes from the group stage, but form flies out of the window in a derby as fiery as this one.

While Nigeria finished second in Group A with seven points, including beating hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon’s Lions were far from convincing. They needed a 91st-minute header from defender Christopher Wooh to eke out a 3-2 win over Gambia, which qualified them into the round of 16.Both sides have a long-standing rivalry at the Cup of Nations, with Cameroon’s first AFCON trophy win coming 40 years ago in the same venue for Saturday’s clash. Cameroon’s 2000 success right there in Lagos at the turn of the millennium remains a hurtful memory to many Super Eagles supporter





