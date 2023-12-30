Nigeria Allocates N1.2 Billion for Office Buildings of National Agricultural Development Fund

The Nigerian government has allocated the sum of N1.2 billion of the 2024 proposed budget for the purchase of office buildings for the newly created National Agricultural Development Fund. The government also allocated the sum of N70 million for the purchase of office furniture, partitioning and fittings for the agency. Of a total of N102.5 billion allocated to the agency in the budget, N27.

5 million is earmarked for its office rent while N450 million is budgeted for the purchase of operational vehicles for the agency. Also, N10 million is budgeted for maintenance of office building/ residential quarters of the agency





