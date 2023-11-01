Niger Tornadoes seek return to winning ways against holders Enyimba

Niger Tornadoes have recorded two wins and three defeats in their opening five games. Enyimba are desperate for a good result after a disappointing outing in the African Football League. Finidi George's side occupy 18th position on the NPFL table after one win and one defeat this season.

