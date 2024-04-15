Niger State Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Insecurity

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, said he had declared a state of emergency over insecurity in the state following a resurgence of violent activities of thugs in the state capital, Minna .While speaking at a Sallah Durba festival organised by the former governor of the state Babangida Aliyu on his farm in Minna , he said he had directed security men to shoot at sight any thug found threatening the peace within the state.

“I declare a state of emergency on a shoot at sight on any thug found within the metropolis and within the state,” Bago said. However, after a long calm, violent activities resurfaced on Friday in Minna known to be home to violent gangs such as Yandaba, leading to the death of two persons, and several others injured.

Niger State Governor State Of Emergency Insecurity Thugs Violent Activities Shoot At Sight Peace Minna

