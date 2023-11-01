Niger Delta Leaders Say Wike Not Political Orphan, Warn Gumi

Kuku, while reading the text of a prepared speech on behalf of the delegation, said Gumi’s arrogation of exclusive ownership and monopoly of administration of Abuja by a given ethno-religious region in Nigeria is not only disgusting, senseless but also puerile, hubristic, irresponsible and divisive.

The leaders said that they wonder where Gumi has got the right and audacity to threaten the President, and that they also wondered what electoral value Gumi carries in Nigerian Politics. “Gumi’s satanic utterances smack of one fishing in troubled waters whose singular desire/object in life is for the waters to continue to be troubled for him to fish. These waters need peace and stability. Therefore, we urge you to continue with your developmental plans.

Earlier, Prof. Obianime said all those attacking Wike must understand that he has his backers. “We agreed to come and solidarize with you. These are the people whose voices we do not hear every day but once they appear and speak, they hold water,” he said.

“I have not lost focus, and I will not lose focus, as I want to remain focused to do my work. What is important today is to support Mr. President to achieve his eight-point agenda of renewed hope. “You should not be bothered that people will react. I can assure you that I don’t think or bother to know who even made the statement. So don’t be worried about that. And I want to urge you to continue to support Mr. President so that at the end of the day all of us will be happy.

