Niger Blocks Leakages In N1.2bn Daily Turnover Of Gold Market

Governor Bago stated this at the groundbreaking of a gold market code-named “Mohammed Umaru Bago International Gold Market” sited within the Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure Modern Market, Minna.

He said that gold mining activities and sales in the state will be properly articulated to capitalize on its huge potential revenue generation for the state. The governor disclosed that despite the huge daily turnover for sales of gold in the market, the government did not benefit from the sales.Consequently, he reiterated that the government found it expedient to articulate the sales by re-organising the Gold market.

Bago said the decision to articulate the sales by establishing the market was borne out of the need to register and take inventories of gold sellers to enable the government identify legitimate dealers.He also disclosed that the creation of the market will help in addressing illegal Gold mining in the state adding that similar markets will subsequently be constructed in Bida, Kontagora, Suleja, and Borgu while Kuta and Kagara will also follow suit. headtopics.com

Earlier, the chairman of Chanchaga local government area, Aminu Ladan said the project when completed will boost economic activities in the state and that it will also pave the way for new businesses to grow in the Kure Modern Market.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Nigerian railway commences e-ticketing to block revenue leakagesThe Nigerian Railway Corporation has said it will launch electronic ticketing for the standard gauge network next week to block revenue leakages. Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director of NRC, disclosed this on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Niger: Court determines fate of man who set mother on fire Dec 13A Minna High Court 1, presided over by the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, has scheduled a ruling for December 13, 2023, in the culpable homicide case against one Stephen Jiya. Read more ⮕

Nigerian Air Force airstrikes eliminate over 100 terrorists in Niger, ZamfaraThe DHQ also said other operations conducted in the last one week by troops in various theatres, killed 73 terrorists and led to the... Read more ⮕

NAF airstrikes kill over 100 terrorists in Niger, ZamfaraThe Defence Headquarters has disclosed that troops have eliminated more than 100 terrorists in air interdictions carried out on the border between Niger and Zamfara states. The director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Read more ⮕

Niger State to boost agriculture with N3.5bn development fundThe initiative is aimed at boosting agriculture. Read more ⮕

Court judge orders arrest of DPO for refusal to accept service bailiff in NigerA Minna High Court 4 has ordered the arrest of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Mokwa Local Government Of Niger State, DSP Wakili Inusa, over alleged refusal to honour a service of court process by bailiffs in the state. The DPO was said to had refused to accept the court processes after reading through. Read more ⮕