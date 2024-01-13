NIDCOM: No Official Contact from Nigerians Unjustly Imprisoned in Togo

Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has declared that none of those who claimed to have been unjustly imprisoned in Togo has officially contacted the agency. The agency, however, explained that it had reached out to the Nigerian embassy in the Francophone nation to get details.

In a statement to The Guardian following the allegations of maltreatment of Nigerians trying to transit through Togolese airport on social media, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, Abuja, Abdur-Rahman Balogun explained that the commission cannot be reacting to all sorts of “things on the social media” without the victims filing formal complaints. His words: “NIDCOM has reached out to the Ambassador over there to get the details. The embassy is on top of the matter to find out some of the reported cases





