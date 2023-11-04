NHRC Condemns Attack on Nigerian Labour Congress President

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the attack on Joe Ajaero, national president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), in Imo state. Speaking on the attack on Friday in Abuja, Tony Ojukwu, executive secretary of NHRC, said the rights of citizens to express their grievances through peaceful protest must be respected in Nigeria. The attack on Ajaero was carried out by heavily armed police officers from the state council secretariat of the NLC on Wednesday
. Ojukwu said perpetrators of the brutality on Ajaero must be held accountable to serve as a deterrent to others, adding that it is improper to forcefully arrest unarmed citizens. "It is a reprehensible act, a flagrant violation of human rights and an affront to the principles of democracy and the rule of law," NAN quoted Ojukwu as saying. "Brutality on Mr. Joe Ajaero, a senior labour leader, represents impunity and a direct attack on the fundamental rights of individuals to associate and express their views and opinions freely, which is the cornerstone of a democratic society like ours. The commission reiterates its commitment to upholding human rights, protecting freedom of expression, and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all individuals in the country. I am using this medium to call upon law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and uphold the principles of democracy and respect for human rights when dealing with unarmed civilians while enforcing law and order.
