NGX profit after-tax increases to N1.22bn in Q3 2023

The Nigerian Exchange Group's profit after tax in the third quarter of 2023 increased to N1.22 billion. The profit represented a 606.2 increment compared to the N172.7 million recorded in the same period of 2022.

Onyema attributed the revenue growth to the prevailing positive sentiment within the Nigerian capital market ecosystem following the emergence of a new administration. He said, 'Amid the diverse economic challenges and opportunities that characterised the year, NGX Group has demonstrated remarkable resilience by achieving a seven-fold increase in profit after tax, reaching an impressive N1.2 billion.

