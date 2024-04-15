NGX Group and Listed Companies Seek Government Intervention to Ease Manufacturing Sector Challenges

The Nigerian Exchange , NGX , Group and some listed companies have sought for the intervention of the Federal Government to ease the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector in the country.

Foreign exchange losses and high financing costs have become dominant adversity for players in the manufacturing sector of the economy in the last few months.Group, Dr Umaru Kwairanga, said it was essential for the government to engage players in the capital market, stating, “This is important, so that they can know the challenges and be able to proffer solutions to aid the listed companies.”

NGX Nigerian Exchange Manufacturing Sector Federal Government Intervention Challenges Foreign Exchange Losses Financing Costs

