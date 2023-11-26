NGO challenges Kano AG(SAN) to stop corrupting justices

Kano AG(SAN) has cautioned Nigerians and politicians against disparaging the judiciary as a result of the outcome of election petition verdicts. Prince Fagbemi appealed to politicians that lost out at all levels not to throw caution to the wind because of their losses at the tribunal. He also urged them to stop making unfounded insinuations against the judges, adding that anybody who has concrete evidence against any judge should feel free to bring it forth.





