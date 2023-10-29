Newspaper Headlines: AGF writes UK, seeks immediate extradition of Diezani

Reports on the state of the Nigerian economy and the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states dominated the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers.

The Punch reports that the federal government is reaching out to individuals hoarding dollars and those who looted the treasury in a bid to halt the free fall of the naira. The newspaper says the federal government has submitted a request to the United Kingdom for the urgent extradition of Diezani Allison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum.

The Nation reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has destroyed 2.4 million ballot papers ahead of the Imo governorship election and is awaiting a court order on the Bayelsa election. The newspaper says the Nigerian Governors’ Forum has backed the plan to establish mobile courts for sexual and gender-based violence. headtopics.com

THISDAY reports that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said it is taking all necessary steps within the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act to ensure an adequate and consistent supply of crude oil to refineries in the country. The newspaper says marketers have hinted that the pump price of petrol could rise further to between N700 and N800 per litre.

Daily Trust reports that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, will host a press conference on Monday. The newspaper says the federal government has disclosed that the Kaduna refinery will commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2024. headtopics.com

Daily Independent reports that Nigeria is facing a food crisis as the country’s agricultural policies falter. The newspaper says the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed that the currency in circulation hit N66.4 billion in September.

